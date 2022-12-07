German officials meeting with separatists not go unanswered

Esmaeil Khatib made the remarks in an interview with Iran Newspaper published on Wednesday.

He pointed to the joint statement released by the Intelligence Ministry and the IRGC Intelligence Organization about the presence of the Americans in the headquarters of separatist terrorist groups in the Iraqi Kurdistan region, saying that German officials also recently held talks with these armed separatists and terrorists during their visit to the Kurdistan region which will definitely not go unanswered.

Khatib also touched upon the interventionist remarks of French President Emmanuel Macron about recent riots in Iran, saying that Macron has been guided by American intelligence sources [CIA] in his positions on the social unrest in Iran.

Khatib said Macron’s anti-Iran stances also serve his ambitions to gain concessions from the United States on other international issues, including France’s relations with wealthy Arab countries of the Persian Gulf.

“This means that the Americans have taken hostage Europe, and specifically France and Germany,” said the minister, adding that European powers have lost their traditional sense of independence against Washington.

Khatib said Iran has documents that prove the United States has been using its influence over the Arab states of the Persian Gulf to prevent them from engaging in lucrative weapons and trade deals with the Europeans.

The minister also said that Macron’s harsh stances toward Iran have been influenced by Tehran’s detention of two French intelligence officers.

He also termed the West as the main violator of Human rights, saying that the US is the biggest violator of human rights in the world ranging from the great crime of using atomic weapons against the people of Nagasaki and Hiroshima to the creation of ISIL and the killing of hundreds of thousands of people in Iraq, Syria, Libya and Afghanistan.

Preventing Muslims from some personal and social freedoms, preventing the education of girls wearing hijab, desecrating mosques, mistreating and beating, and even killing people of color, applying humiliating and inhumane conditions and violating the rights of immigrants are among the other examples which Khatib termed as the clear violation of human rights in European countries.

