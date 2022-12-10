Iran warns on US attempt to remove Iran from UN women council

If the US manages to remove Iran from the UN Commission on the Status of Women, this will question the practice of equality among member states in this international organization, Amir-Saeed Iravani said in a letter to the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

This illegal request represents another attempt by the US to abuse the UN system for its own political purposes, Iravani said, stressing that this request is based on false anti-Iran claims.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has always warned against the abuse of UN-affiliated institutions to advance political goals, Iravani highlighted, noting that such moves will harm the credibility of the UN system.

He also asked the UN chief to support the principles of the United Nations Charter and prevent unconstructive and destructive efforts led by the United States against Iran.

Earlier on Tuesday, the US State Department Spokesperson expressed Washington's support for the recent West-backed riots in Iran and claimed that the US seeks to remove Iran from the UN Commission on the Status of Women.

Price's remarks come as the US and its European allies, for many years, have been the major violator of human rights by imposing cruel sanctions against independent countries like Iran.

Sporadic protests erupted in Iran on Sept. 16 over the death of Mahsa Amini, who lost her life due to previous illnesses record while in morality police custody.

Amini, 22, died in hospital three days after she collapsed at a police station. An investigation attributed her death to her medical condition, dismissing allegations that she had been beaten by police forces.

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei and other high-ranking officials including President Raeisi have said the riots in the country are incited by western countries who are angered at Iran's progress despite the unprecedented sanctions.

In the past two months, and using the protests as a cover, rioters, and thugs — many of whom were later found to have links with foreign parties — have been on a rampage, engaging in savage attacks on security officers.

RHM/IRN84965685