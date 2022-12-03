Bombs discovered in Iran's Shiraz

According to Public Relations of the Justice Department of Fars Province in southern Iran, the ringleader of a 9-member anti-revolutionary group who led recent riots in different centers of Shiraz was arrested by security forces.

The ringleader of the group had some improvised explosive devices when he was arrested, the Justice Department added.

Sporadic protests erupted in Iran on Sept. 16 over the death of Mahsa Amini, who lost her life due to previous illnesses record while in morality police custody.

Although Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi immediately ordered a thorough investigation into the case, the protests soon turned violent, with rioters fatally attacking policemen and indulging in vandalism against public property in several cities.

MNA/