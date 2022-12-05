  1. Economy
Country’s income increases $10 b due to transits projects

TEHRAN, Dec. 05 (MNA) – A senior Iranian lawmaker has said that due to the implementation of the North-West to South-East transit projects, the preliminary estimates suggest that the country's income will increase $10 billion.

Mohammad Reza Pour Ebrahimi Davarani, Chairman of the Economic Commission at the Iranian parliament said on Monday that "Today, if we talk about the North-West to South-East transit, it is because, according to preliminary expert estimates carried out in the Economic Commission, the implementation of those projects will increase the country's income $10 billion annually."

Pour Ebrahimi added that the money that Iran has spent on those projects will return to the country within 6 months after its implementation.

He added that the income from the projects be durable as the countries in the north of Iran are in dire need of implementing these routes. 

