Iran first VP welcomes Belarus PM in Tehran

Upon his arrival at Tehran's Mehrabad Airport, the Belarusian Prime Minister was welcomed by Iranian Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Seyyed Reza Fatemi Amin.

It is the first time that Golovchenko has traveled to Tehran.

Iran’s First Vice-President Mohammad Mokhber welcomed the visiting Belarusian prime minister at Saadabad Historical Complex in northern Tehran. Then, the two started official talks.

The visit of the Belarusian prime minister takes place following the agreements reached in the negotiations between the Presidents of Iran Ebrahim Raeisi and his Belarusian counterpart Lukashenko, on the sidelines of the Shanghai Summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, according to the Political Deputy of the Iranian President's Office Mohammad Jamshidi.

Iran and Belarusian delegations will discuss the expansion of bilateral relations in various fields, including transit, exports and imports, energy supply, agricultural products, and the transfer of technology and equipment, and will draw a comprehensive road map for the development of economic relations between Tehran and Minsk.

