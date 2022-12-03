Iran has high potential to diversify energy, transit routes

Levan Davitashvili Vice Prime Minister, Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia made the comments in a meeting with Iran's ambassador to Tbilisi Mahmoud Adib.

Referring to the world's current need for energy and Georgia's location as the linking point for corridors with Europe, Adib reminded the need for using that advantage to carry out transportation and transit and energy transfer projects.

Referring to agreements with neighboring countries for energy transfer and swap, the Georgian minister said, "Iran has a high capacity for diversifying energy and commodity routes due to its location on the south-north and east-west corridors."

Davitashvili called cooperation in the field of information technology, high-speed internet and electricity swap among other areas that can be taken into account to work on in the form of tripartite agreements with neighboring countries.

