Nov 21, 2022, 7:35 PM

Belarus prime minister to visit Iran

TEHRAN, Nov. 21 (MNA) –The Belarusian prime minister Roman Golovchenko will visit Iran and will meet with the Iranian first vice-president Mohammad Mokhber.

The Political Deputy of the Iranian President's Office Mohammad Jamshidi announced on Monday the visit of Roman Golovchenko, the Prime Minister of Belarus to Iran,  at the head of a high-ranking delegation tomorrow (Tuesday).

Mohammad Jamshidi said that the Belarusian prime minister will be received for a meeting with Mohammad Mokhbar, the First Vice President of Iran.

Jamshidi said that the visit of the Belarusian prime minister will talk place following the agreements reached in the negotiations between the Presidents of Iran and Belarus, Ebrahim Raeisi and his Belarusian counterpart Lukashenko, on the sidelines of the Shanghai Summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

According to Jamshidi, Iran and Belarusian delegations of will discuss the expansion of bilateral relations in various fields, including transit, exports and imports, energy supply, agricultural products, and the transfer of technology and equipment, and will draw a comprehensive road map for the development of economic relations between Tehran and Minsk.

