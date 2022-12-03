Americans not successful in creating unipolar world

Speaking in a meeting with the visiting Russian Deputy Defense Minister for International Affairs Colonel General Alexander Fomin in Tehran on Saturday evening, he emphasized the development of bilateral, regional and international cooperation within the framework of the goals and national interests of the two countries as well as establishment of peace, stability and security in the region.

General Bagheri reiterated that Americans today confess that they have not been successful in the approach of unilateralism and creating a unipolar world .

Countering the common threats and cooperating in the field of common interests require more consultations which should be taken into consideration in the continuation of the development of cooperation, he underlined.

General Bagheri went on to say that the two countries have had successful cooperation with each other in confronting terrorists in Syria, adding that Syria still needs the continuation of these supports.

On the behalf of the Russia’s Defense Minister, Fomin invited Major General Bagheri to attend the meeting of heads of the defense institutions of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO)’s member states in Moscow.

Russia’s Deputy Defense Minister Fomin arrived in Tehran on Saturday at the head of a high-ranking military delegation to participate in the fourth meeting of the Joint Military Coop. Commission in Tehran.

