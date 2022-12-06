15th Iran-Tajikistan Joint Economic Coop. Commission wraps up

As co-chaired by Iranian Minister of Energy Ali Akbar Mehrabian and Tajik Minister of Energy and Water Resources Daler Juma, the two sides emphasized the need for expanding and broadening bilateral cooperation on the relevant fields.

Strengthening the bilateral cooperation in the fields of education, sciences, cultural heritage, handicrafts and tourism, culture, healthcare, labor and social welfare, etc. were stressed by the two sides.

In addition, Iran and Tajikistan also emphasized expanding and developing mutual interactions, enhancing trade and commercial activities, and boosting cooperation in the industrial, customs and banking sectors.

Accordingly, some cooperation agreements were inked between Iran and Tajikistan in the fields of banking, energy, transport, education and agriculture.

The development of Tajikistan infrastructures for generating electricity using the technical know-how of Iranian companies was also put atop the agenda.

Also, the two sides agreed to hold specialized and exclusive exhibitions, participate in international exhibitions and sending and admitting trade missions.

The 15th Iran-Tajikistan Joint Economic Cooperation Commission kicked off in Tehran on Monday aimed at enhancing and strengthening mutual cooperation on the relevant fields.

MA/FNA14010915000626