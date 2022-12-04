Iranian lawmakers arrive in Moscow on official visit

The delegation of Iran’s lawmakers led by The Chairman of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Vahid Jalalzadeh arrived in Moscow today, the press service of the State Duma Security and Anti-Corruption Committee reported on Sunday.

Head of the State Duma Security and Anti-Corruption Committee Vasily Piskarev greeted the Iranian delegation at Sheremetyevo airport.

According to the press service, the Iranian legislators "will conduct talks with their colleagues in Moscow and on Monday will participate in a session of the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly." As Head of the Russian State Duma Committee for CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration and Relations with Compatriots Leonid Kalashnikov told TASS, the Iranian delegation will participate in the 15th session of the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly on December 5 as observers.

MP/PR