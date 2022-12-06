Tajikistan eyes expanding ties with Iranian firms: min.

Speaking on the sidelines of the 15th Iran-Tajikistan Joint Economic Cooperation Commission, held at the venue of the Iranian Ministry of Energy late on Monday, the Tajik minister said that boosting the level of cooperation with the Iranian companies, due to the cultural proximity and previous successful experiences, is very important to Tajikistan.

The two countries’ envoys can play a leading role in enhancing bilateral relations, he added.

Juma said that exporting electricity to the neighboring countries is one of the future policies of his ministry and Tajikistan can take advantage of the experiences of Iran in this respect.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he emphasized that Tajikistan needs to move towards the development of renewable energies, especially solar energy, and stated that Iranian companies are capable in this field which can greatly help their Tajik counterparts.

Iranian water and power companies have previously shown that they enjoy high capabilities and potential, he said and expressed hope that competent Iranian firms would have strong participation in boosting their cooperation with Tajik companies.

Tajikistan’s Minister of Energy and Water Resources also in a visit to Tehran Province Water and Wastewater Company said that his country is eager to use Iran’s scientific and technical experiences in water management projects.

