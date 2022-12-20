Iran energy minister departs for Russia to pursue agreements

Mehrabian is scheduled to meet his Russian counterpart during this visit.
TEHRAN, Dec. 20 (MNA) – Iranian Minister of Energy Ali Akbar Mehrabian on Tuesday evening departed for Russia to pursue the implementation of agreements reached between Tehran and Moscow.
Mehrabian is scheduled to meet his Russian counterpart during this visit.
The two Iranian and Russian energy ministers are set to discuss ways to expand Tehran-Moscow ties in all fields.
