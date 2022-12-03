Human rights turned into toy for several criminal governments

"The martyrdom of the young Palestinian Ammar Mefleh by direct bullets of the Zionist regime's military in public deserves a global response. However, the daily crimes of the criminal Zionist regime are not condemned by human rights claimants, nor the [UN] fact-finding mission to be formed for those crimes," wrote Nasser Kan'ani in a tweet on Friday.

"Human rights have been turned into the toy of several criminal governments," he added.

Israeli troops have shot dead Palestinian youth, identified as 22-year-old Ammar Mefleh, in the occupied West Bank, marking the most recent case of such deadly violence by the regime’s forces against Palestinians in the occupied territories.

Mefleh was shot dead following an alleged stabbing attack against the regime’s forces at a checkpoint in the northern West Bank town of Hawara on Friday.

Footage released on social media showed Ammar being shot four times at point-blank range as he was lying on the ground.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said Israeli forces blocked emergency responders from reaching the victim.

This will add to the nearly 210 Palestinians that have been killed by Israeli forces since the beginning of this year alone.

Clashes erupted in Hawara after the killing as Israeli forces shot and injured a Palestinian, and dozens of others were targeted with teargas canisters shot by the occupying regime’s troops.

The Palestinian foreign ministry condemned the “heinous crime” committed by a “racist Israeli soldier” and held the Israeli regime directly responsible.

MNa/FNA14010911000249