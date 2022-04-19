Zionist fighter jets attack Khan Yunis in Gaza Strip (+VIDEO)

Arab media reported on Tuesday morning that an explosion had been heard in the southern Gaza Strip, following the widespread flight of Israeli fighter jets and drones over the area.

Palestinian Shahab news agency reported that Israeli fighter jets targeted the al-Qadisiyah base belonging to Palestinian Resistance groups west of the city of Khan Yunis.

The aircraft, however, had to leave after being confronted by the anti-air defenses of the Hamas movement.

"Our air defenses confronted the occupation's aircraft with surface-to-air missiles at exactly 01:35 this morning," Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the resistance movement, said in a statement.

"Following the rocket fire from the Gaza Strip last night, the Israeli army is targeting some areas in the Gaza Strip," a Zionist media announced. "Al-Qadisiyah base in southern Gaza has been targeted with eight missiles so far."

Al-Quds News reported that in addition to the western part of Khan Yunis, other parts of the Gaza Strip were being targeted by occupying regime planes.

"The Palestinian Resistance fired a number of anti-aircraft missiles during the Zionist attack on Resistance bases in the southern Gaza Strip," the Palestinian Information Center wrote.

The Israeli army issued a statement after the end of the attacks, claiming, "Fighter jets struck several targets tonight and destroyed a weapons factory belonging to Hamas in the Gaza Strip. The attack was in response to the firing of a rocket that was intercepted by the Iron Dome on Monday evening. The Israeli military blames Hamas for what is happening in the Gaza Strip."

On Monday evening, some sources reported the firing of at least three Katyusha rockets from Gaza into the occupied settlements around Gaza.

The developments come amid a rise in violent attacks by the Zionist regime's troops and settlers across the Palestinian territories since the beginning of Ramadan.

On Friday, the Zionist troops raided the al-Aqsa Mosque compound, firing sound bombs and rubber bullets at worshipers. According to the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRSC), at least 152 fasting Palestinians were injured in the raids.

ZZ/FNA14010130000059