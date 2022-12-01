Iran fully ready to counter any foreign threat: Army cmdr.

"The sailing vessels of the Iranian Navy are currently engaged in defending the Islamic Republic's interests in high seas," Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi said during a ceremony held in the capital Tehran on Wednesday, according to Press TV webiste.

"The Ground Force's [military] units are stationed on the country's borders in complete readiness. Our Air Defense Force is also observing and surveilling the country's [air]space 24 hours; and our Air Force [too] is constantly patrolling Iran's skies," the commander added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Mousavi underlined the necessity of the nation's vigilance in foiling plots regarding the enemies' "hybrid war" against the Islamic Republic.

The adversaries' means of targeting the country could be simply a bullet composed of their "voice, image, and discourse," the general stated.

"Sometimes, this bullet fired during the war strikes and leaves destructive impacts without us realizing it."

The commander was apparently referring to the all-out psychological warfare that anti-Iran media outlets have been waging against the Islamic Republic in recent months during the recent foreign-backed riots.

MNA