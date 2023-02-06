Foes adopt all-out hybrid warfare against Islamic nation

Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi issued a message on the occasion of the victory anniversary of the Islamic Republic, saying that the enemies are pursuing a hybrid war with psychological and media dimensions.

The enemies have resorted to various plots to hinder the Islamic Republic from making progress, he underscored.

Their plots have been foiled due to the nation’s awareness and resistance as well as the Leader’s wise leadership, he further noted.

The Islamic Revolution of Iran - as a major global phenomenon in the last decades of the twentieth century- had a widespread impact on Iran, the West Asia region, and the world, he noted.

Nowadays, the arrogant powers have turned out to be adversaries of the Islamic Revolution due to Iran’s full compliance with the ideals and major tenets, he further noted.

The Iranian Army is fully prepared to scarifize in line with the lofty ideals of the Islamic revolution, he concluded.

