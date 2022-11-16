West hybrid war against Russia increases likelihood of WWIII

"The incident with the Ukrainian-alleged "missile strike" on a Polish farm proves just one thing: waging a hybrid war against Russia, the West moves closer to the world war," he wrote on Twitter on Wednesday, according to TASS.

On Tuesday, a missile fell in the village of Przewodow in eastern Poland on the border with Ukraine killing two people. According to the republic’s President Andrzej Duda, so far there is no evidence indicating as to who launched this missile. The Polish Foreign Ministry insisted that it was a Russian-made missile. In his turn, US President Joe Biden noted that preliminary information disproves that this missile was launched from Russian territory.

The Russian Defense Ministry branded claims by Polish media outlets and officials of allegedly Russian missiles dropping in Poland as provocations since there had been no Russian strikes near the Ukrainian-Polish border. The Russian military agency pointed out that the published photos of the debris from the accident site have nothing in common with Russian weapons.

ZZ/PR