European troika is unmasking

Since the secession of the US from the JCPOA under former US President Donald Trump, the European troika has attempted to signal readiness to position itself as a supporter of the JCPOA and a detractor of US policies concerning the deal. In addition, as former Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said, they made 11 promises to Iran to compensate for the US withdrawal from the internationally-recognized accord.

Later, the promises, as Zarif said, failed to be fulfilled, even a single one of them. However, since the last 5 years, they have endeavored to appear at least the sponsor of negotiations as well as striking a durable deal, but over the last few weeks, following the unrest in Iran, the mask is being whipped off while certain European states are using various tools to show support for the insurgency in Iran by fueling the fury.

Germany is one of the main countries playing a role in this field, which is covertly and overtly embroiled in anti-Iran measures. The German embassy in Tehran has played a substantial role in the coordination of other European countries in this endeavor.

In this respect, German Chancellor Olaf Schultz published a video on his Twitter in which he reiterated the anti-Iran and meddlesome stances of his country as well as some other Western states.

During the footage, he backed up the rioters by saying, “We seek to step up the pressure on the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the Iranian political leadership.”

Describing the unrest as an “audacious struggle for freedom and more justice” and claiming “the brutal crackdown” in Iran, the German chancellor furthered that “sanctions are one of the avenues to intensify pressure on Iran.” He made such fabricated allegations while the country’s authorities have made interventionist and anti-Iranian statements since the outset of the insurgencies.

The spokesman for the German government on November 7 announced that the country is working on imposing a new package of embargoes against Iran and “the European Union must decide whether to sanction the IRGC.

”Also, on November 9, the three parties forming the German coalition government- the Social Democrats, the Greens and the Free Democrats- presented a 25-point plan to the German parliament, which was ratified by the German federal parliament Bundestag. Such a plan bears the epithet of “support the protest movement in Iran!” and “escalate pressure on Tehran.”

The plan’s drafters demand the German government to “augment political and diplomatic pressure on Tehran, especially through negotiations on the Iranian human rights resolution in the Third Committee of the UN General Assembly and the UN Human Rights Council as well.”

Furthermore, the German government has been asked to support the holding of a special meeting of the UN Human Rights Council on the situation of human rights in Iran and the extension of the mandate of the UN Special Rapporteur on Iran.

Likewise, French President Emmanuel Macron hosted several Iranian opposition groups at the Elysee Palace on Friday. In the meeting, they urged Macron to stoke more support for the riots in Iran and also called for their own recognition.

According to a claim by one of these individuals, Macron welcomed the initiative, vowing to cooperate more with the opponents of the Islamic Republic.

It should be noted that French feminist writer and film director, Caroline Fourest, who is one of the columnists of Charlie Hebdo magazine publishing cartoons in a bid to insult the Prophet of Islam, announced a meeting with Masih Alinejad on her Twitter. Fourest added that Alinejad took a trip to France on behalf of JFK from US-based organizations that work in line with Kurdish separatist parties.

Of course, France's cooperation with Iranian adversaries and terrorists is not a new topic. In other words, it has been hosting the terrorist group Mujaheddin Khalq Organization (MKO/MEK) for decades, a group that, by their own admission, assassinated 17,000 Iranians in the 1980s and colluded with former Iraqi despot Saddam Hossein against their nation. England, which is the main host of anti-Iran media, summoned Tehran’s chargé d'affaires on Friday. British Foreign Minister James Cleverly has claimed that Iran has threatened Iranian journalists living in London! While the state-funded Persian BBC is openly fanning the flames of unrest in Iran, the foreign minister said that his country will not tolerate “threats and intimidation” by foreign countries against people living in Britain. In addition, it is better to focus on the recent developments in the European troika and the United States regarding the nuclear issue. All of these measures can be featured in the direction of the West's “hybrid war” against Iran, having no aim other than artificial respiration to a fake revolution.

First published in Tehran Times