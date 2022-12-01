Enemy targets Iran's security because angered at its progress

Speaking at an event in the southern city of Shiraz, Fars Province, on Thursday, the IRGC chief said the enemies and the Global Arrogance continue their animosity against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

General Salami said the main reason for their animosity is their displeasure with Iran’s advancement.

“They cannot tolerate the progress of the Islamic Iran in the world that's why they seek to sow division in the hearts of our youths,” he underscored.

He attached great importance to preserving security as the main basis for people's welfare and peace, saying that because of the importance of security in the country, the enemies have targeted it.

“We believe that security should accompany progress, welfare and peace and we work towards that goal (maintaining security).”

Salami went on to warn the enemies that the IRGC and the Basij will not allow anyone to undermine the people's peace and tranquility, telling the enemies that the IRGC and Basij will come to them along with the youth they think they have fooled.

MNA