Iran’s foreign trade hit $69 bn in 8 months

Iran’s foreign trade, excluding crude oil exports, reached 93.8 million tons worth $69.48 billion in the current Iranian year’s first eight months (March 21-Nov. 21) to register a 10% rise in term of value compared with the corresponding period of last year, according to the spokesperson of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration.

“Exports hit 70.4 million tons worth $32.36 billion during the period, registering a 16% decline in terms of weight, but a 4.44% rise in value,” Morteza Emadi was also quoted as saying by IRIB News.

Liquefied propane, methanol, liquefied butane, polyethylene, bitumen, urea, liquefied natural gas, iron and steel ingots, and light oils were the main goods exported during the period, Finacial Tribune reported.

China, Iraq, the UAE, Turkey, and India were the main export destinations in descending order.

