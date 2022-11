Latest data released by China’s General Administration of Customs show Iran’s exports totaled $5.72 billion during the period, indicating a 9.1% year-on-year increase.

In return, China exported $7.61 billion worth of goods to Iran, registering a 19.5% YOY rise, Financial Tribune reported.

Bilateral trade hit $1.03 billion in October 2022 with Iran’s exports at $364.87 million and imports at $673.61 million.

MNA/PR