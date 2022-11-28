  1. Economy
Nov 28, 2022, 9:35 AM

Iran's transactions with ECO states top $9.7 bn in 7 months

Iran's transactions with ECO states top $9.7 bn in 7 months

TEHRAN, Nov. 28 (MNA) – Iran’s exports to ECO members stood at 10.07 million tons worth $5.74 billion during the seven months ending Oct. 22, registering a 42.24% and 4.69% decline in terms of weight and value YOY, respectively.

Trade between Iran and the Economic Cooperation Organization’s member states reached 12.63 million tons worth $9.75 billion during the current fiscal year’s first seven months (March 21-Oct. 22), registering a 37.85% decline in terms of weight, but a 5.71% growth in terms of value year-on-year, data released by the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration show.

Turkey was Iran’s main trade partner among the countries under review with 6.35 million tons worth $6.29 billion. It was followed by Pakistan with 2.2 million tons worth $1.26 billion and Afghanistan with 1.92 million tons worth $955.06 million, Financial Tribune reported.

Iran’s exports to ECO members reached 10.07 million tons (down 42.24%) worth $5.74 billion (down 4.69%) during March 21-Oct. 22. Imports hit 2.56 million tons (down 11.34%) worth $4.01 billion (up 25.33%).

MNA/PR

News Code 194182

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News