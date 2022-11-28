Iran's transactions with ECO states top $9.7 bn in 7 months

Trade between Iran and the Economic Cooperation Organization’s member states reached 12.63 million tons worth $9.75 billion during the current fiscal year’s first seven months (March 21-Oct. 22), registering a 37.85% decline in terms of weight, but a 5.71% growth in terms of value year-on-year, data released by the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration show.

Turkey was Iran’s main trade partner among the countries under review with 6.35 million tons worth $6.29 billion. It was followed by Pakistan with 2.2 million tons worth $1.26 billion and Afghanistan with 1.92 million tons worth $955.06 million, Financial Tribune reported.

Iran’s exports to ECO members reached 10.07 million tons (down 42.24%) worth $5.74 billion (down 4.69%) during March 21-Oct. 22. Imports hit 2.56 million tons (down 11.34%) worth $4.01 billion (up 25.33%).

MNA/PR