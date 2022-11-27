Iran’s exports to Qatar up 30% in current year: spox

Omid Ghalibaf said that the trade relations between the two countries of Iran and Qatar are on the right track and Iran exported semi-finished steel products, types of glasses, shrimp, greenhouse tomatoes, white cement, chocolate, and pastries, and also various types of cereals in the first seven months of the current year (March 21-Oct. 22), showing a 100 percent hike as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

According to the latest statistics, Iran’s export of products to neighboring Qatar registered a 30 percent hike in the Iranian month of Mehr (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) as compared to the same period of last year.

Sending a new commercial envoy to Doha, setting up a trade center in Doha, and organizing a specialized exhibition are the most important measures taken for the development of trade ties between Iran and Qatar, he added.

