The Iranian Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade announced on Tuesday that the export of 85 Iranian products to Iraq has registered growth this year (started March 21, 2022).

Regarding Iran’s export of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) to Iraq, Iran exported $1.6 billion worth of LNG in the seven months (March 21-Oct.22), showing an 82 percent decline as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

