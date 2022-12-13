Iran’s crude steel output registers 18% growth in H1

Seifollah Amiri put the volume of crude steel produced from March 21 to Sep. 22 at 15.3 million tons, saying that it indicates an 18 percent hike as compared to the same period of last year.

It is estimated that the country will produce 47 million tons of crude steel by the yearend (to end March 20, 2023), he added.

Amiri pointed to the production of sponge iron in the country and noted that 17.7 million tons of sponge iron were produced in the first half of the current year, registering a 20 percent hike as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

Statistics indicated that 26.2 million tons of iron conglomerate were produced in the country from March 21 to Oct. 22, export of which hit a 162 percent hike.

He went on to say that 10,317,000 tons of steel products were produced in the first seven of the current year, 1,826,000 tons of which were exported, showing an 11 percent growth as compared to the same period of last year.

