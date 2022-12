“Imports from the African country during the same period stood at $6.5 million,” Rouhollah Latifi was also quoted as saying by the news portal of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture, Finacial Tribune reported.

Last fiscal year (ended March 2022), he added, $255 million tons of products were exported from Iran to South Africa with the main product being urea ($218 million).

MNA/PR