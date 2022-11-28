  1. Economy
Nov 28, 2022, 10:00 PM

Caspian Sea ports record 52% rise in container throughput

TEHRAN, Nov. 28 (MNA) – Iran’s six Caspian ports registered 10,261 TEUs in container throughput during the current Iranian year’s first seven months (March 21-Oct. 22), which indicates a 52% rise compared with the similar period of last year.

The six ports under review are Amirabad, Anzali, Noshahr, Caspian, Astara and Fereydounkenar.

More than 3.39 million tons of commodities were loaded and unloaded in these ports during the period, registering a 7% decline compared with the corresponding period of last year, Financial Tribune reported.

Amirabad was the busiest Iranian Caspian port that registered a throughput of 1.7 million tons during March 21-Oct. 22.

Loading of goods registered a 7% fall while unloading witnessed a 52% rise year-on-year.

