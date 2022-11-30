  1. Economy
Iran's trade with Africa surpasses $990 mn in 7 months

TEHRAN, Dec. 01 (MNA) – Trade between Iran and African countries reached 1.89 million tons worth $992.77 million during the first seven months of the current Iranian year (March 21-Oct. 22).

South Africa with 462,590 tons worth $254.05 million was the main trade partner during the period. It was followed by Mozambique with 288,305 tons worth $160.82 million and Sudan with 221,205 tons worth $122.76 million, Financial Tribune reported.

Data released by the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration show Iran exported 1.83 million tons of goods worth $933.24 million to the African continent during the period.

South Africa with 461,840 tons worth $247.62 million was Iran’s main export destination in Africa. Mozambique with 288,305 tons worth $160.82 million and Sudan with 221,123 tons worth $122.34 million came next. 

