Iran's trade with Africa surpasses $990 mn in 7 months

Data released by the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration show Iran exported 1.83 million tons of goods worth $933.24 million to the African continent during the period.

South Africa with 461,840 tons worth $247.62 million was Iran’s main export destination in Africa. Mozambique with 288,305 tons worth $160.82 million and Sudan with 221,123 tons worth $122.34 million came next.

MNA/PR