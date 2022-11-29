Iran arrests CIA-linked agents during recent riots

Speaking in a gathering of commanders of IRGC medical personnel in Tehran on Tuesday, Brigadier general Fadavi said that the enemies have constantly been plotting against Iran since the Islamic Revolution over the past 44 years but they have always failed.

He added that during the recent riots in the country, which were orchestrated by the Western states, a number of spy agents linked to the US intelligence services were detained and have been handed over to the judicial authorities for prosecution.

"These people were not only related to the [Iran] International [TV], which operates under the enemy's spy services but these people were related to the US intelligence and spy services.

