  1. Politics
Nov 26, 2022, 9:55 AM

Negotiations with US not to solve any problem: Leader

Negotiations with US not to solve any problem: Leader

TEHRAN, Nov. 26 (MNA) – The Leader of the Islamic Revolution says that negotiations will not solve Iran's problem with the US, because it does not fulfill its obligations and constantly asks for ransom.

Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei made the remarks in a meeting with a large number of the Basij forces on Saturday morning in the Imam Khomeini Hussainiyah on the occasion of Basij Week. Five million Basij members from throughout the country also participated in the meeting via videoconferencing.

"Negotiation will not solve our problem with the US; Paying the ransom is the only thing that will solve our problem with the US, but not just one ransom, they constantly ask for ransom," said the Leader. 

This item is being updated...

MNA/

News Code 194081

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News