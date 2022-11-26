Negotiations with US not to solve any problem: Leader

Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei made the remarks in a meeting with a large number of the Basij forces on Saturday morning in the Imam Khomeini Hussainiyah on the occasion of Basij Week. Five million Basij members from throughout the country also participated in the meeting via videoconferencing.

"Negotiation will not solve our problem with the US; Paying the ransom is the only thing that will solve our problem with the US, but not just one ransom, they constantly ask for ransom," said the Leader.

MNA/