Iran summons German envoy over interventionist remarks

Following Germany’s initiative to hold a special meeting of the UN Human Rights Council regarding the recent developments in Iran and repeating the baseless and interventionist statements of the German authorities, the German envoy to Tehran Hans-Udo Muzel was summoned to the Iranian Foreign Ministry on Monday.

During the meeting, the Islamic Republic of Iran's strong protest against the interventionist and baseless statements of the German authorities was conveyed to the envoy of Germany.

Also, the German ambassador was told that the recent resolution of the special meeting of the Human Rights Council is a wrong move taken based on a completely political and instrumental approach to human rights, and it is fundamentally dismissed.

Iran will not cooperate with any mechanism defined on its basis, Iran's Foreign Ministry added.

The cooperation of Germany and other European countries with the unilateral US sanctions, which has caused gross violations of the human rights of the Iranian people, makes these countries lack any authority and competence to raise human rights claims, the ministry said.

The German envoy, for his part, stated that he will convey the protest of Iranian authorities to his respective country as soon as possible.

MA/5641875