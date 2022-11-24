Kan’ani reacts to Biden interventionist remarks on Iran women

"President of a regime that for +40yrs has left no stone unturned in showing enmity & cruelty toward Iranian nation &had no mercy in imposing #EconomicTerrorism even against Butterfly kids claims to “stand w women of Iran,” Nasser Kan’ani wrote in a Thursday tweet.

His tweet came in response to US President Joe Biden's interventionist statements about Iran's domestic affairs.

"If so, did your Max Sanx excluded Iranian women &mothers?" Kan’ani added.

In a statement on Wednesday, the US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated three Iranian security officials for the alleged human rights violations during the foreign-backed riots in some Iranian cities.

Iran has condemned the western powers for fomenting riots and had warned them not to interfere in Iran's internal affairs over the issue.

The Iranian authorities have said the US and other Western countries are seeking to make Iran give up its steadfastness in supporting the Iranian nation's rights at the negotiating table by fomenting riots and increasing the pressures.

RHM/FNA14010903000487