US behind all conspiracies against Iranian nation

From the very beginning of the victory of the Islamic Revolution, the whole world lined up against Iranians and the enemies implemented all kinds of conspiracies, Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi said on Saturday.

Thanks to the sacrifices of the martyrs, today, the country has reached self-sufficiency in the fields of science and defense, Shekarchi pointed out.

The enemies are afraid of Iran's strength, he added.

Referring to recent riots in Iran, he said that the traces of criminal Americans can be seen in these conspiracies.

In this regard, he described the Basij organization as a strong barrier against conspiracies.

"The Islamic revolution will have a special place in the new world order, and God will help us in this path," he added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he criticized that arrogant powers claim that they are defending human rights, but they have kept silent over thousands of martyrs in Palestine and Yemen.

