Iran calls for ties expansion with Russia to combat terrorism

Ahmad Mortazavi Moghadam made the remarks in a meeting with the Chairman of the Russian Supreme Court Vyacheslav Lebedev.

Touching upon the previously agreed documents between Iran and Russia, the Iranian official voiced his country’s readiness to cooperate in the transfer of convicts within the framework of the agreements.

He described the 10th meeting of judges held in Russia as effective.

The legal process is electronically held in Iran, he said, expressing the Iranian side’s readiness to exchange know-how to this end.

Mortazavi Moghadam arrived in Moscow on Monday night to take part in the ceremony on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the Supreme Court of Russia.

The officials from Tajikistan, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Armenia, and Azerbaijan attended the latest edition of the ceremony.

AMK/IRN84959561