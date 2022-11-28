Iran trade balance becomes positive in 13th govt.: figures

According to the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), 138 million tons of goods, valued at $66.6 billion, were exported from the country from August 23, 2021 to Oct. 22, 2022.

Moreover, Iran imported 45.6 million tons of goods, valued at $59.6 billion, during that period, IRICA added.

Another statistic indicated that 16 million tons of goods have been transited via the country since the 13th government took office in August 2021 up to Oct. 22, 2022, showing a considerable hike.

IRICA also added that the administration of President Raeisi managed to ink 10 customs documents with the world customs this year.

