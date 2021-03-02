Zionist forces raid Palestinian areas in al-Quds, West Bank

The series of repressive actions of Israeli military against the Palestinians in the occupied lands and territories continues. Zionist forces attacked Palestinian civilians in the West Bank and occupied lands, Al-Youm reported.

According to the report, a fierce clash broke out between Zionist forces and Palestinians in the occupied lands and the West Bank following the widespread attack.

The Zionist forces used live ammunition and tear gas against the Palestinians.

A number of Palestinian citizens were detained by Zionist forces following fierce clashes in the West Bank and occupied lands.

Earlier, the Committee for the Investigation of Palestinian Prisoners issued a statement reporting on the Israeli regime's repressive actions against Palestinian citizens in the occupied territories, stating that the repression had intensified in the new year.

