Zionists martyr Palestinian youth in West Bank

Mohammad Ra’ed Baradiyah, 24, was gunned down by the regime's forces near the town of Beit Ummar, north of the West Bank city of al-Khalil, also known as Hebron, on Saturday, the official Palestinian Wafa news agency reported, citing the Palestinian Health Ministry.

According to the report, Israeli authorities said the young man rammed his car into the regime's soldiers stationed at a checkpoint near the town of Beit Ummar, injuring three of them, two of whom are in critical condition.

The ministry said Israeli soldiers opened fire at the young Palestinian man as he was driving his vehicle, critically injuring him. He later succumbed to his injuries.

After the shooting, Israeli forces left Baradiyah bleeding helplessly until he died of his wounds, while they prevented paramedics from accessing the scene.

In a similar development, media sources reported a fierce armed conflict between the Palestinian Resistance forces and the Zionist troops in the south of the West Bank city of Jenin.

