30 injured as Zionists raided Palestinian refugee camp in WB

Palestinian media reported on Monday that the soldiers of the Zionist regime raided the Palestinian refugee camp of Aqabat Jaber in the Jericho Governorate of the eastern West Bank, situated in the Jordan Valley.

Local sources also reported the armed conflict erupted between Resistance fighters and Zionists in the Aqabat Jaber refugee camp.

30 people were injured in today's clashes in the refugee camp, the sources added.

In a relevant development, the Zionist troops have stormed the Umm Said area, located between the towns of Beit Fajjar and the village of Marah Mualla, and demolished the mosque built on land owned by a Palestinian resident, Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The report added that the shack for selling awnings had been pulled down in the village of Beit Tamar.

In February, independent United Nations experts called on the international community to take action against Israel's systematic destruction of Palestinian buildings in the West Bank.

Tel Aviv regime demolished 132 Palestinian structures, including 34 residential and 15 donor-funded, across 38 communities in the West Bank in January alone, up 135% compared to the same period last year, according to the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR).

MNA/PR/5726295