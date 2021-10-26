Zionist settler runs over two Palestinians with car in WB

The series of hostile actions of Zionist settlers against Palestinian citizens in the occupied lands and territories still are continuing. The settlers again attacked the Palestinians in the West Bank, Al-Ahad News reported.

According to the report, a Zionist settler ran over two Palestinians in the West Bank town of ‘Yabad’ on Tuesday. Now, one of the Palestinians is reported to be in critical condition.

Concurrently, the Israeli regime's forces attacked Palestinian civilians in the West Bank town of Yabad. Following this brutal attack, fierce clashes broke out between Palestinian youths and Zionist military forces.

This is while the Joint Chamber of Palestinian Resistance Groups recently condemned the Zionist regime’s crimes in the occupied lands and territories as well as in the West Bank. The Joint Chamber of Palestinian Resistance Groups said in a statement that it is monitoring the ongoing events in Palestine as well as efforts of the Israeli regime's officials to impose new conditions on the Palestinians.

