Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on November 28

Kayhan:
World cup exhibition of nations' hatred from Zionist regime
President observes naval parade in Iran's southern waters
IRGC chief warns to turn riots to graveyard of Americans
Western leaders warn their nationals their lives at risk in US
Iran:
Makran coast to become economic hub, Raeisi says
Tehran-Moscow agreement revives gas export to Pakistan
Jame Jam:
Fakhrizadeh nighmare of Zionist regime
Javan:
IRGC chief warns to turn riots to graveyard of Americans
Shargh:
Boosting neighborliness in region
Etemad:
People in China stage protest against COVID-19 restrictions
Etela'at:
Washington, Moscow seeking to prevent Turkey's attack on Syria
Raeisi: Turning Makran coast to become economic hub priority for govt.
Jomhuriy-e Eslami:
Judiciary orders release of number of prisoners
Naval parade in Iran's southern waters with Raeisi presence
RHM/
Your Comment