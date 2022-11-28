Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on November 28

Kayhan:

World cup exhibition of nations' hatred from Zionist regime

President observes naval parade in Iran's southern waters

IRGC chief warns to turn riots to graveyard of Americans

Western leaders warn their nationals their lives at risk in US

Iran:

Makran coast to become economic hub, Raeisi says

Tehran-Moscow agreement revives gas export to Pakistan

Jame Jam:

Fakhrizadeh nighmare of Zionist regime

Javan:

Shargh:

Boosting neighborliness in region

Etemad:

People in China stage protest against COVID-19 restrictions

Etela'at:

Washington, Moscow seeking to prevent Turkey's attack on Syria

Raeisi: Turning Makran coast to become economic hub priority for govt.

Jomhuriy-e Eslami:

Judiciary orders release of number of prisoners

