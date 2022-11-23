Raeisi calls on independent states to have constructive ties

Roman Golovchenko, the Prime Minister of Belarus who arrived in the Iranian capital on Tuesday, held a meeting with Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi on Wednesday morning.

During the meeting, Raeisi noted that relations between the two countries have always been friendly, adding that in recent meetings of the two countries' high-profile officials, expanding mutual cooperation has been stressed.

Developing and strengthening the relationship among countries that have been subjected to cruel sanctions for trying to maintain their independence is one of the most effective ways to neutralize and get out of sanctions, he underscored.

Despite unprecedented and outrageous sanctions, Iran has made significant progress in all spheres, including in the economic field, he added.

Today, Tehran and Minsk enjoy diverse and significant capacities to develop bilateral interactions, he further noted.

Iran’s President went on to say that the serious determination of the two countries’ high-ranking officials to enhance the level of mutual ties can remove possible obstacles to the expansion of interactions.

For his part, the Belarusian prime minister said that relations between the two countries have always been friendly.

Tehran and Minsk have cooperated constructively in the international arena, he added.

Today, political coordination between the two countries is at the highest level, he said, noting that the time to expand bilateral economic ties has come.

Golovchenko, heading a politico-economic delegation, arrived in the Iranian capital on Tuesday.

