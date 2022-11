Iran’s exports to neighboring Iraq stood at $7.03 billion during the first seven months of the current Iranian year (March 21-Oct. 22), according to a board member of the Iran-Iraq Chamber of Commerce.

“Exports during the seventh month of the year [Sept. 23 to Oct. 22] stood at $647 million, which was higher than the monthly average of $600 million registered in the first half of the year,” Hamid Hosseini was also quoted as saying by Fars News Agency.

ZZ/PR