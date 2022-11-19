Iran's exports of mining products exceed $6.6b in 7 months

New data released by the Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization show that a total of 25.55 million tons of minerals and mining industry products worth $6.66 billion were exported in the first seven months of the current Iranian year (March 21-Oct. 22), to register a 6% decline in tonnage and a 1% decline in value compared with the similar period of last year.

Steel manufacturing chain products (iron ore, semi-finished and finished steel) topped the list of exports in terms of value with an aggregate of $3.14 billion, followed by copper and related products worth $848.2 million and aluminum products worth $660 million, Financial Tribune reported.

In terms of tonnage, cement and clinker topped the list with 7.48 million tons. The steel category came next with 5.6 million tons and was followed by pellet with 2.22 million tons.

ZZ/