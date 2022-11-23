  1. Economy
Iranian, Iraqi officials emphasize developing economic ties

TEHRAN, Nov. 23 (MNA) – Stressing the removal of barriers facing ahead of imports and exports, the heads of Iran and Iraq Institute of Standard Organizations emphasized the need to expand trade and economic relations.

During the meeting which was held on the sidelines of the closing ceremony of the Standard and Metrology Institute for Islamic Countries (SMIIC) in the Turkish capital of Ankara, the Iraqi side called for the renewal of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two countries.

The head of the Institute of Standard and Industrial Research of Iran welcomed the Iraqi request for the renewal of an MoU inked between the two sides in line with strengthening bilateral ties in the relevant field.

The 17th meeting of the General Assembly of SMIIC kicked off in Turkey on Tuesday with the participation of 43 member states.

SMIIC is the only prestigious international institute accepted by 57 countries as a member of the Islamic Cooperation Organization (OIC) which is active in the field of the compilation of standards related to halal issues and also the creation of halal qualitative infrastructure among the Islamic countries.

