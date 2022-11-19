Bushehr accounts for 80% of Iran's petchem products export

The value of petrochemical exports from Iran in the first seven months of the current Iranian calendar year (Mar. 21-Oct. 22) has been 10 billion and 800 million dollars, marking a 30 percent hike, as compared to the same period of time in the past year, Ali Soleymani said.

He went on to say that the value of petrochemical exports from Bushehr province, in the southwest of Iran rose 57 percent in the said period.

The export of petrochemical products from Bushehr province in the first seven months of this year is over 14 million and 700 thousand tons, which shows a 14 percent increase compared to the same period last year, he further noted.

AMK/FNA14010828000183