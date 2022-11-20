  1. Economy
Iran exporting coal to 38 countries in world: IMIDRO

TEHRAN, Nov. 20 (MNA) – Iran has exported coal to 38 countries in the world in the first seven months of the current year (from March 21 to Oct. 22).

According to the Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO), the maximum amount of coal was exported to countries including the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Afghanistan, India, and China.

The report put the monthly export of coal to foreign countries at $23 million.

The country’s monthly export volume of coal stands at 113,000 tomans.

The experts expect that Iran’s export of coal will register a considerable hike in the coming months.

