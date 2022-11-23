  1. Economy
Nov 23, 2022, 9:35 AM

Iran trade with Persian Gulf states tops $17.2 bn in 7 months

Iran trade with Persian Gulf states tops $17.2 bn in 7 months

TEHRAN, Nov. 23 (MNA) – Iran traded 28.4 million tons of goods (excluding crude oil exports) worth $17.28 billion with the Persian Gulf’s six littoral states.

The latest data released by the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration show that Iran traded 28.4 million tons of goods (excluding crude oil exports) worth $17.28 billion with the Persian Gulf’s six littoral states, namely Iraq, Kuwait, Qatar, the UAE, Bahrain, and Saudi Arabia, during the first seven months of the current fiscal year (March 21-Oct. 22), registering a 22.68% and 1.13% year-on-year decline in terms of weight and value respectively.

The UAE was Iran’s top trade partner among the countries under review with 13.23 million tons worth $12.91 billion. It was followed by Iraq with 11.62 million tons worth $4.14 billion and Kuwait with 2.92 million tons worth $110.41 million, financial Tribune reported.

Iran’s non-oil exports to the six countries hit 21.56 million tons worth $7.69 billion during the period, registering a 24.36% and a 6.63% decrease in terms of weight and value YOY, respectively.

ZZ/

News Code 194000

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News