Iran trade with Persian Gulf states tops $17.2 bn in 7 months

The latest data released by the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration show that Iran traded 28.4 million tons of goods (excluding crude oil exports) worth $17.28 billion with the Persian Gulf’s six littoral states, namely Iraq, Kuwait, Qatar, the UAE, Bahrain, and Saudi Arabia, during the first seven months of the current fiscal year (March 21-Oct. 22), registering a 22.68% and 1.13% year-on-year decline in terms of weight and value respectively.

The UAE was Iran’s top trade partner among the countries under review with 13.23 million tons worth $12.91 billion. It was followed by Iraq with 11.62 million tons worth $4.14 billion and Kuwait with 2.92 million tons worth $110.41 million, financial Tribune reported.

Iran’s non-oil exports to the six countries hit 21.56 million tons worth $7.69 billion during the period, registering a 24.36% and a 6.63% decrease in terms of weight and value YOY, respectively.

ZZ/