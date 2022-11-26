  1. Economy
Iran's Q1-3 trade with EU rises 18% YOY to €3.9 bn

TEHRAN, Nov. 26 (MNA) – Iran and the European Union’s 27 member states traded €3.98 billion worth of goods during the first three quarters of 2022, registering an 18.35% rise compared with last year's corresponding period.

New data released by Eurostat show Germany was the top trading partner of Iran in the EU region during the period, as the two countries exchanged over €1.47 billion worth of goods, 18.07% more than in a similar period of the year before. 

Italy came next with €488.68 million worth of trade with Iran to register a 9.61% year-on-year rise, Financial Tribune reported. 

The Netherlands with €353.88 million (down 0.11%) and Spain with €269.61 million (up 13.16%) were Iran's other major European trade partners.

