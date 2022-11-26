Iran's Q1-3 trade with EU rises 18% YOY to €3.9 bn

New data released by Eurostat show Germany was the top trading partner of Iran in the EU region during the period, as the two countries exchanged over €1.47 billion worth of goods, 18.07% more than in a similar period of the year before.

Italy came next with €488.68 million worth of trade with Iran to register a 9.61% year-on-year rise, Financial Tribune reported.

The Netherlands with €353.88 million (down 0.11%) and Spain with €269.61 million (up 13.16%) were Iran's other major European trade partners.

MNA/PR