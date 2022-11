"Venezuela has announced the need to repair 10,000 megawatts of powerplants, and a memorandum of understanding has been signed in this regard," said Masoud Moradi at the news conference on the sideline of the 22nd Iran International Electricity Exhibition.

The issue will be pursued to be implemented during the visit of Iran’s parliament speaker to Venezuela, he added. "We have the capability to repair the 10,000 megawatts of Venezuelan powerplants fully."

