China calls for lifting of unilateral sanctions on Venezuela

" China reiterates its opposition to interference in other countries’ internal affairs, unilateral sanctions and so-called “long-arm jurisdiction”, and to any political bullying practice," said Zhao Lijian made the remarks at his regular press conference on Tuesday.

"Facts have proved that sanctions and pressure are unpopular and can only make it harder for Venezuela’s economy and people’s lives. We call on relevant countries to stop interfering in Venezuela's internal affairs and lift unilateral sanctions as soon as possible and do what is good for the peace, stability, and development of Venezuela," he added.

MNA/PR